BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 80 332 65 112 .337 Devers Bos 85 335 68 111 .331 Brantley Hou 83 327 45 104 .318 TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317 Alberto Bal 71 263 22 83 .316 Polanco Min 83 347 57 109 .314 Andrus Tex 77 319 48 98 .307 Merrifield KC 89 375 62 115 .307 Moncada ChW 77 299 47 91 .304 MCabrera Det 78 277 22 84 .303 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Encarnacion, New York, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; Bregman, Houston, 23; Soler, Kansas City, 23; MChapman, Oakland, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; 4 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 63; DoSantana, Seattle, 63; Abreu, Chicago, 63; LeMahieu, New York, 63; Bogaerts, Boston, 63; Devers, Boston, 61; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Soler, Kansas City, 59; GSanchez, New York, 57; Encarnacion, New York, 56.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 11-2; Lynn, Texas, 11-4; German, New York, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-4; Verlander, Houston, 10-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; ERodriguez, Boston, 9-4; BAnderson, Oakland, 9-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-7.