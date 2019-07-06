Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|002—4
|6
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|100—1
|4
|1
Bundy, Bleier (7), Castro (8), Fry (9) and Sisco, Severino; Aa.Sanchez, Gaviglio (6), Biagini (9) and Jansen. W_Bundy 4-10. L_Aa.Sanchez 3-12. Sv_Fry (2). HRs_Baltimore, Davis (7). Toronto, Drury (8).
___
|New York
|100
|020
|010
|04—8
|14
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|110
|200
|00—4
|10
|0
Tanaka, Cortes Jr. (7), Hale (9), Chapman (11) and Romine, Sanchez; McKay, Kittredge (6), Pagan (8), Poche (10), Stanek (11) and Zunino, d'Arnaud. W_Hale 2-0. L_Stanek 0-2. Sv_Chapman (24). HRs_New York, Gardner (13), Hicks (7), Judge 2 (9). Tampa Bay, Lowe (1), Zunino (4).
___
|Los Angeles
|003
|001
|010—5
|9
|0
|Houston
|010
|100
|020—4
|6
|0
Ramirez, Pena (2), Anderson (6), Buttrey (6), Bedrosian (8), H.Robles (9) and Lucroy; Verlander, Rondon (8), James (9) and Chirinos. W_Pena 6-2. L_Verlander 10-4. Sv_H.Robles (12). HRs_Los Angeles, Calhoun (19), Trout (26), Ohtani (13), Simmons (4). Houston, Gurriel (12), Brantley (12).
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|510—
|6
|10
|0
|Minnesota
|060
|120
|33x—15
|20
|0
Sampson, Biddle (4), B.Martin (7), St. John (8) and Federowicz; Perez, R.Harper (7), Duffey (8), Stewart (8) and Garver. W_Perez 8-3. L_Sampson 6-6. HRs_Texas, Choo (13), Forsythe (4). Minnesota, Polanco (13), Garver (13), Arraez (2), Schoop (14).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Kansas City
|002
|020
|000
|03—7
|12
|0
|Washington
|100
|000
|102
|00—4
|13
|1
Keller, McCarthy (6), Hill (7), Newberry (7), Diekman (8), Kennedy (9), Flynn (10), Peralta (11) and Maldonado; Voth, Ja.Guerra (5), Grace (7), Suero (9), Rodney (10), Venters (11) and Gomes, Suzuki. W_Flynn 2-0. L_Venters 0-1. Sv_Peralta (2). HRs_Washington, Turner (7).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|105—7
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|110
|000—2
|7
|1
Velasquez, Alvarez (6), Hunter (7), Morgan (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto; deGrom, Lugo (8), E.Diaz (9), Familia (9), Avilan (9) and Ramos. W_Morgan 3-3. L_E.Diaz 1-6. HRs_Philadelphia, Kingery (11). New York, Alonso (29).
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|140
|1—7
|13
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|105
|0—6
|13
|0
Davies, Albers (6), Claudio (6), Jeffress (7), Hader (7), D.Guerra (9), Ju.Guerra (9) and Grandal, Pina; Brault, Feliz (5), R.Rodriguez (6), Liriano (7), Neverauskas (8), Stratton (9), Vazquez (10) and E.Diaz. W_Ju.Guerra 3-1. L_Vazquez 2-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Arcia (12), Pina (4), Aguilar (6). Pittsburgh, Bell (27), Kang (8).
___
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Arizona
|000
|260
|00x—8
|9
|2
Senzatela, Tinoco (5), Estevez (8) and Wolters; Greinke, Bradley (8) and Avila. W_Greinke 10-3. L_Senzatela 7-6. HRs_Arizona, Walker 2 (17).