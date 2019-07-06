Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Baltimore 020 000 002—4 6 0 Toronto 000 000 100—1 4 1

Bundy, Bleier (7), Castro (8), Fry (9) and Sisco, Severino; Aa.Sanchez, Gaviglio (6), Biagini (9) and Jansen. W_Bundy 4-10. L_Aa.Sanchez 3-12. Sv_Fry (2). HRs_Baltimore, Davis (7). Toronto, Drury (8).

___

New York 100 020 010 04—8 14 0 Tampa Bay 000 110 200 00—4 10 0

(11 innings)

Tanaka, Cortes Jr. (7), Hale (9), Chapman (11) and Romine, Sanchez; McKay, Kittredge (6), Pagan (8), Poche (10), Stanek (11) and Zunino, d'Arnaud. W_Hale 2-0. L_Stanek 0-2. Sv_Chapman (24). HRs_New York, Gardner (13), Hicks (7), Judge 2 (9). Tampa Bay, Lowe (1), Zunino (4).

___

Los Angeles 003 001 010—5 9 0 Houston 010 100 020—4 6 0

Ramirez, Pena (2), Anderson (6), Buttrey (6), Bedrosian (8), H.Robles (9) and Lucroy; Verlander, Rondon (8), James (9) and Chirinos. W_Pena 6-2. L_Verlander 10-4. Sv_H.Robles (12). HRs_Los Angeles, Calhoun (19), Trout (26), Ohtani (13), Simmons (4). Houston, Gurriel (12), Brantley (12).

___

Texas 000 000 510— 6 10 0 Minnesota 060 120 33x—15 20 0

Sampson, Biddle (4), B.Martin (7), St. John (8) and Federowicz; Perez, R.Harper (7), Duffey (8), Stewart (8) and Garver. W_Perez 8-3. L_Sampson 6-6. HRs_Texas, Choo (13), Forsythe (4). Minnesota, Polanco (13), Garver (13), Arraez (2), Schoop (14).

___

INTERLEAGUE Kansas City 002 020 000 03—7 12 0 Washington 100 000 102 00—4 13 1

(11 innings)

Keller, McCarthy (6), Hill (7), Newberry (7), Diekman (8), Kennedy (9), Flynn (10), Peralta (11) and Maldonado; Voth, Ja.Guerra (5), Grace (7), Suero (9), Rodney (10), Venters (11) and Gomes, Suzuki. W_Flynn 2-0. L_Venters 0-1. Sv_Peralta (2). HRs_Washington, Turner (7).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Philadelphia 100 000 105—7 9 0 New York 000 110 000—2 7 1

Velasquez, Alvarez (6), Hunter (7), Morgan (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto; deGrom, Lugo (8), E.Diaz (9), Familia (9), Avilan (9) and Ramos. W_Morgan 3-3. L_E.Diaz 1-6. HRs_Philadelphia, Kingery (11). New York, Alonso (29).

___

Milwaukee 000 100 140 1—7 13 1 Pittsburgh 000 000 105 0—6 13 0

(10 innings)

Davies, Albers (6), Claudio (6), Jeffress (7), Hader (7), D.Guerra (9), Ju.Guerra (9) and Grandal, Pina; Brault, Feliz (5), R.Rodriguez (6), Liriano (7), Neverauskas (8), Stratton (9), Vazquez (10) and E.Diaz. W_Ju.Guerra 3-1. L_Vazquez 2-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Arcia (12), Pina (4), Aguilar (6). Pittsburgh, Bell (27), Kang (8).

___

Colorado 000 000 000—0 5 0 Arizona 000 260 00x—8 9 2

Senzatela, Tinoco (5), Estevez (8) and Wolters; Greinke, Bradley (8) and Avila. W_Greinke 10-3. L_Senzatela 7-6. HRs_Arizona, Walker 2 (17).