Taiwan's Chans, Hsiehs both triumph at Wimbledon

Sibling duos both victorious in Friday's matches

By  Central News Agency
2019/07/06 12:50
Chan Sisters at Wimbledon

Chan Sisters at Wimbledon (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (CNA) -- Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan (詹詠然) and Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴) and siblings Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and Hsieh Cheng-peng (謝政鵬) both notched victories in their respective doubles events at Wimbledon on Friday.

The Chan sisters cruised past Belgian duo Alison van Uytvanck and Greet Minnen 6-2, 6-1 in less than an hour to advance to the third round of the women's doubles, in which they are seeded ninth.

The Chan sisters entered Wimbledon on a high by winning the women's doubles at a Wimbledon warm-up event at Eastbourne, but they will next face the formidable sixth-seeded duo of Belgian Elise Mertens and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

Mertens and Sabalenka reached the finals of the French Open women's doubles last month and won top-tier events in Indian Wells and Miami in March.

Meanwhile, older sister Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and younger brother Hsieh Cheng-peng scored a relatively easy victory in the first round of the mixed doubles against Japanese duo Miyu Kato and Ben McLachlan, winning the match 6-4, 6-4 in 59 minutes.

This is the first and probably last time the Hsiehs will pair up in a tournament because the 33-year-old Su-wei said she will focus on playing singles as she moves closer to retirement.

The pairing was a one-time arrangement to please their fans and have some fun, Su-wei said.

They will next meet 2019 French Open mixed doubles champions Latisha Chan and Ivan Dodig of Croatia.

Earlier Friday, Hsieh lost her third-round singles match to third-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in three sets 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

