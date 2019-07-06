TAIPEI (CNA) -- Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan (詹詠然) and Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴) and siblings Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and Hsieh Cheng-peng (謝政鵬) both notched victories in their respective doubles events at Wimbledon on Friday.



The Chan sisters cruised past Belgian duo Alison van Uytvanck and Greet Minnen 6-2, 6-1 in less than an hour to advance to the third round of the women's doubles, in which they are seeded ninth.



The Chan sisters entered Wimbledon on a high by winning the women's doubles at a Wimbledon warm-up event at Eastbourne, but they will next face the formidable sixth-seeded duo of Belgian Elise Mertens and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.



Mertens and Sabalenka reached the finals of the French Open women's doubles last month and won top-tier events in Indian Wells and Miami in March.



Meanwhile, older sister Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and younger brother Hsieh Cheng-peng scored a relatively easy victory in the first round of the mixed doubles against Japanese duo Miyu Kato and Ben McLachlan, winning the match 6-4, 6-4 in 59 minutes.



This is the first and probably last time the Hsiehs will pair up in a tournament because the 33-year-old Su-wei said she will focus on playing singles as she moves closer to retirement.



The pairing was a one-time arrangement to please their fans and have some fun, Su-wei said.



They will next meet 2019 French Open mixed doubles champions Latisha Chan and Ivan Dodig of Croatia.



Earlier Friday, Hsieh lost her third-round singles match to third-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in three sets 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.