CARROLL, Iowa (AP) — Pete Buttigieg stunned the Democratic presidential field with a nearly $25 million second quarter fundraising haul.

Now he needs to figure out how to use that money to build a campaign that can go the distance against nearly two dozen rivals and ensure that enthusiasm from donors is matched by support from voters.

That poses big challenges for the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who lags several of his top opponents in the number of staff on the ground in early states. He also has significant work to do to earn support of African American voters.

Buttigieg said much of his emphasis will be on retail politics. The campaign also says it plans in coming months to add 100 people to a staff that started with six employees.