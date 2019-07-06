  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/06 12:07
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 9 3 .750
Connecticut 9 4 .692 ½
New York 7 7 .500 3
Chicago 6 7 .462
Indiana 6 9 .400
Atlanta 3 9 .250 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 8 5 .615
Minnesota 7 6 .538 1
Los Angeles 6 6 .500
Seattle 8 8 .500
Phoenix 5 6 .455 2
Dallas 4 8 .333

___

Friday's Games

Indiana 76, Dallas 56

Atlanta 77, Seattle 66

New York 80, Phoenix 76

Washington at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Las Vegas at New York, 3 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled