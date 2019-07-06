BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Connecticut
|9
|4
|.692
|½
|New York
|7
|7
|.500
|3
|Chicago
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|Indiana
|6
|9
|.400
|4½
|Atlanta
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Minnesota
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Los Angeles
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|Seattle
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|Phoenix
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Dallas
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
___
|Friday's Games
Indiana 76, Dallas 56
Atlanta 77, Seattle 66
New York 80, Phoenix 76
Washington at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Minnesota at Connecticut, 2 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Las Vegas at New York, 3 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled