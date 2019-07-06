Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|002—4
|6
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|100—1
|4
|1
Bundy, Bleier (7), Castro (8), Fry (9) and Sisco, Severino; Sanchez, Gaviglio (6), Biagini (9) and Jansen. W_Bundy 4-10. L_Sanchez 3-12. Sv_Fry (2). HRs_Baltimore, Davis (7). Toronto, Drury (8).
___
|New York
|100
|020
|010
|04—8
|14
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|110
|200
|00—4
|10
|0
Tanaka, Cortes Jr. (7), Hale (9), Chapman (11) and Romine, Sanchez; McKay, Kittredge (6), Pagan (8), Poche (10), Stanek (11) and Zunino, d'Arnaud. W_Hale 2-0. L_Stanek 0-2. Sv_Chapman (24). HRs_New York, Gardner (13), Hicks (7), Judge 2 (9). Tampa Bay, Lowe (1), Zunino (4).
___
|Los Angeles
|003
|001
|010—5
|9
|0
|Houston
|010
|100
|020—4
|6
|0
Ramirez, Pena (2), Anderson (6), Buttrey (6), Bedrosian (8), Robles (9) and Lucroy; Verlander, Rondon (8), James (9) and Chirinos. W_Pena 6-2. L_Verlander 10-4. Sv_Robles (12). HRs_Los Angeles, Calhoun (19), Trout (26), Ohtani (13), Simmons (4). Houston, Gurriel (12), Brantley (12).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|105—7
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|110
|000—2
|7
|1
Velasquez, Alvarez (6), Hunter (7), Morgan (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto; deGrom, Lugo (8), E.Diaz (9), Familia (9), Avilan (9) and Ramos. W_Morgan 3-3. L_E.Diaz 1-6. HRs_Philadelphia, Kingery (11). New York, Alonso (29).