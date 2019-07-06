Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|002—4
|6
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|100—1
|4
|1
Bundy, Bleier (7), Castro (8), Fry (9) and Sisco, Severino; Sanchez, Gaviglio (6), Biagini (9) and Jansen. W_Bundy 4-10. L_Sanchez 3-12. Sv_Fry (2). HRs_Baltimore, Davis (7). Toronto, Drury (8).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|105—7
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|110
|000—2
|7
|1
Velasquez, Alvarez (6), Hunter (7), Morgan (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto; deGrom, Lugo (8), Diaz (9), Familia (9), Avilan (9) and Ramos. W_Morgan 3-3. L_Diaz 1-6. HRs_Philadelphia, Kingery (11). New York, Alonso (29).