BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/06 10:08
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 9 3 .750
Connecticut 9 4 .692 ½
Chicago 6 7 .462
New York 6 7 .462
Indiana 6 9 .400
Atlanta 2 9 .182
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 8 5 .615
Minnesota 7 6 .538 1
Seattle 8 7 .533 1
Los Angeles 6 6 .500
Phoenix 5 5 .500
Dallas 4 8 .333

___

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Indiana 76, Dallas 56

New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Las Vegas at New York, 3 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 6 p.m.<