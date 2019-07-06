TAIPEI (Taiwan Today ) -- The Yilan International Children’s Folklore and Folkgame Festival is set to commence July 6 at Dongshan River Water Park in northeastern Taiwan, offering visitors an eclectic mix of art performances, water activities and workshops.



Organized by Yilan County Government, the event runs through Aug. 18 and features 25 troupes from 18 countries and territories.



Among those spotlighting local traditional performing arts are Lan-Yang Taiwanese Opera Company and acrobat group New Image Theatre. Overseas participants include Italy’s Corona Events and Poland’s Puppet Clinic Theatre, organizers of the Carnival of Venice grand opening in 2017 and 2018, respectively.



Yilan County Magistrate Lin Zi-miao said that through its exhibitions, markets and shows, the festival provides a great platform for introducing the region’s distinct culture and natural landscapes. It is expected that these efforts will further bolster the county’s tourism environment going forward, she added.



According to YCG, this year’s closing time has been extended from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., during which a water-themed light show will be staged every 30 minutes. Other highlights include a canoeing area, as well as themed pavilions for glove puppetry, laser tag and virtual reality games.



First held in 1996, YICFFF has grown into one of the region’s premier cultural celebrations, last year attracting more than 400,000 visitors. It is the only event in Taiwan recognized by the International Council of Organizations of Folklore Festivals and Folk Arts, a UNESCO-affiliated body working to protect and promote folk traditions worldwide.