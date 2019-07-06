NEW YORK (AP) — A group of immigrant workers fired from President Donald Trump's golf clubs say they want to meet with him at the White House to make the case that they should not be deported.

The 21 maids, groundskeepers and other workers fired earlier this year from five of Trump's clubs for not having proper working papers wrote a letter to the president this week asking him to remember their years of hard work and allow them to stay in the country.

The White House responded Wednesday that it is reviewing the message. It did not respond to a request Friday for further comment.

The Trump Organization has said it only recently discovered its workers were in the country illegally and took immediate action.