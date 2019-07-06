SÃO PAULO (AP) — Argentina and Chile will meet again in the final weekend of the Copa América, but this time they won't be playing for the title.

The finalists of the last two editions of the South American tournament will compete in the third-place game on Saturday with only the consolation prize on the line.

Argentina had its 26-year title drought extended after a loss to Brazil in the semifinals, while two-time defending champion Chile saw its hopes for a third straight title end after being eliminated by Peru.

"If you think about it, there's not really a lot of desire to be playing in the third-place game," Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal sad. "It really means nothing."

Chile coach Reinaldo Rueda said the match would be important at least for "pride and dignity."

Argentina was still dwelling on its 2-0 loss to Brazil in the semifinals, when it felt the hosts got a big assist from the officiating crew.

"Somehow we need to find a way to turn the page and think about what's ahead of us, but we feel we were harmed," coach Lionel Scaloni said. "But we have to move on and play. Everyone is motivated to try to finish the tournament on a high. It's important to keep the image from these last games."

Scaloni said Friday he will be staying as Argentina's interim coach until the end of the year. Argentina won't play official matches again until the start of World Cup qualifying in March.

Argentina lost the last two finals against Chile in penalty shootouts. It hasn't won a trophy with its senior squad since the 1993 Copa América.

Chile was trying to become the first nation to win three straight South American titles since Argentina in the 1940s.

The match will be played at the Arena Corinthians.

