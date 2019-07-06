  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2019/07/06 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jul 268.10 268.15 265.05 265.85 Down 2.10
Aug 268.50 268.50 264.65 266.10 Down 2.15
Sep 268.45 268.75 264.45 266.10 Down 2.20
Oct 268.55 268.55 266.10 266.55 Down 2.15
Nov 266.75 266.85 265.90 266.85 Down 2.15
Dec 269.15 269.15 265.20 266.75 Down 2.10
Jan 267.30 267.30 267.30 267.30 Down 2.05
Feb 267.70 Down 1.90
Mar 269.10 269.30 265.95 267.55 Down 1.90
Apr 268.10 Down 1.95
May 268.25 268.55 268.15 268.30 Down 1.80
Jun 268.90 Down 1.80
Jul 269.15 Down 1.75
Aug 269.75 Down 1.75
Sep 270.00 Down 1.70
Oct 270.65 Down 1.70
Nov 271.15 Down 1.70
Dec 271.15 Down 1.70
Jan 271.80 Down 1.70
Feb 272.05 Down 1.70
Mar 272.05 Down 1.60
Apr 272.10 Down 1.60
May 272.45 Down 1.60
Jun 272.70 Down 1.60
Jul 272.85 Down 1.60
Sep 273.15 Down 1.60
Dec 273.55 Down 1.60
Mar 273.85 Down 1.60
May 273.90 Down 1.60
Jul 274.05 Down 1.60
Sep 274.10 Down 1.60
Dec 274.15 Down 1.60
Mar 274.20 Down 1.60
May 274.25 Down 1.60
Jul 274.30 Down 1.60
Sep 274.35 Down 1.60
Dec 274.40 Down 1.60
Mar 274.45 Down 1.60
May 274.50 Down 1.60