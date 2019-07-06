New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jul
|268.10
|268.15
|265.05
|265.85 Down 2.10
|Aug
|268.50
|268.50
|264.65
|266.10 Down 2.15
|Sep
|268.45
|268.75
|264.45
|266.10 Down 2.20
|Oct
|268.55
|268.55
|266.10
|266.55 Down 2.15
|Nov
|266.75
|266.85
|265.90
|266.85 Down 2.15
|Dec
|269.15
|269.15
|265.20
|266.75 Down 2.10
|Jan
|267.30
|267.30
|267.30
|267.30 Down 2.05
|Feb
|267.70 Down 1.90
|Mar
|269.10
|269.30
|265.95
|267.55 Down 1.90
|Apr
|268.10 Down 1.95
|May
|268.25
|268.55
|268.15
|268.30 Down 1.80
|Jun
|268.90 Down 1.80
|Jul
|269.15 Down 1.75
|Aug
|269.75 Down 1.75
|Sep
|270.00 Down 1.70
|Oct
|270.65 Down 1.70
|Nov
|271.15 Down 1.70
|Dec
|271.15 Down 1.70
|Jan
|271.80 Down 1.70
|Feb
|272.05 Down 1.70
|Mar
|272.05 Down 1.60
|Apr
|272.10 Down 1.60
|May
|272.45 Down 1.60
|Jun
|272.70 Down 1.60
|Jul
|272.85 Down 1.60
|Sep
|273.15 Down 1.60
|Dec
|273.55 Down 1.60
|Mar
|273.85 Down 1.60
|May
|273.90 Down 1.60
|Jul
|274.05 Down 1.60
|Sep
|274.10 Down 1.60
|Dec
|274.15 Down 1.60
|Mar
|274.20 Down 1.60
|May
|274.25 Down 1.60
|Jul
|274.30 Down 1.60
|Sep
|274.35 Down 1.60
|Dec
|274.40 Down 1.60
|Mar
|274.45 Down 1.60
|May
|274.50 Down 1.60