SPANISH FORK, Utah (AP) — Teachers in Utah are spending some of their summer learning how to care for wounds and shoot guns as part of a training held by police to prepare educators for an active shooter in their schools.

About 30 teachers met at a gun range last weekend as part of the first Utah County Sheriff's Office Teachers Academy, where educators spend four weeks practicing how to respond to a shooting. Other sessions have focused on de-escalation techniques, self-defense and medical responses.

Active-shooter training for educations is becoming more common nationwide. Utah law lets teachers with concealed carry permits bring their weapons to school. And Sheriff Mike Smith said the popularity of concealed carry makes the training more important, though it isn't mandatory.