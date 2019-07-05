Attending the West Balkan conference in the Polish city of Poznan, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier made strong recommendations for changes in the Balkans, especially for those wishing to join the European Union.

"We do not just need tolerance in Balkan countries, we need secure countries governed by the rule of law, we need independent courts," Altmaier said. "Corruption must be tackled. That we are happy to discuss as friends."

The conference discussed EU integration for six Balkan nations. Germany initiated the discussions for their integration into the bloc in 2014.

Representatives from Serbia, Albania, North Macedonia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro and Kosovo — all of which are EU candidate countries — were present at the conference.

Altmaier emphasized the economic advantages of welcoming new countries into the bloc.

Economic advantages

The EU wants "to help other countries to align themselves to our market standards and thereby to open opportunities for the German and European markets," he said.

Progress towards EU membership depended on the success of the talks and democratic developments in the Balkan states. Altmaier said their accession to the EU would allow "us to relieve tension between the Baltic states and the EU."

"We would get a huge economic boost as well," Altmaier continued. Trade between the EU and Serbia has doubled in the last four years, and trade with the bloc as a whole has increased by 130% in the last decade.

This would further increase if the countries joined the bloc, Altmaier said.

Corruption 'particularly worrying'

Since talks on EU accession began in 2014, the EU has raised concerns over bribery and corruption in all the candidate countries.

Corruption watchdog Transparency International's annual report on perceived corruption around the world gave the Balkan countries low scores again in 2019. Albania had the worst score for the region, closely followed by Kosovo and North Macedonia.

"It is particularly worrying that across the region we see governments' interventions that are weakening the system of checks and balances, essential for successful anti-corruption efforts and functional democracy," Transparency International spokesperson for the Balkans, Lidija Prokic, said in January.

The first of the Balkan states are expected to join the EU in 2025.

jns/jm (AFP, DPA)

