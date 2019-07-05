  1. Home
Putin awards seamen killed by fire on navy's submersible

By  Associated Press
2019/07/05 19:44
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded the nation's highest honors to 14 seamen who died in a fire on one of the navy's research submersibles.

Putin's decree published Friday posthumously awarded four naval officers with the Hero of Russia medals and the others with the Order of Courage.

The military said the victims were killed by toxic fumes during Monday's blaze. Some others survived the fire, but the military hasn't given their number.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin Thursday that the vessel's nuclear reactor wasn't damaged by the fire and would be put back in service following repairs.

He didn't name the ship, but Russian media reported it as the country's most secret submersible, the Losharik.