US military looking into space station

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has put out a solicitation that asks companies to submit proposals for an orbital outpost in a plan reminiscent of science-fiction series.

Breaking Defense reports that the DIU plans to send a space station into orbit around Earth. The outpost will need to support “space assembly, microgravity experimentation, logistics and storage, manufacturing, training, test and evaluation, hosting payloads, and other functions."

While the project is unlikely to be able to support human life, the DIU hopes to upgrade the space station in the future to allow astronauts to live onboard. According to Breaking Defense, the DIU currently only has plans to build an outpost with a minimum internal volume of one cubic meter – far too small to accommodate human life.

The outpost would not be in violation of the Outer Space Treaty of 1966, as this only forbids military operations on celestial bodies, not on space stations. The treaty does, however, ensure the “peaceful exploration and use of outer space” for all.

The DIU plan might not be anywhere near the scale of Star Trek's Deep Space Nine, but it could still be a great leap forward in terms of outer space military capabilities.