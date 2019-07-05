TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s economic minister hailed Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) as a force that is spearheading the development of Taiwan's tech industry in a ceremony marking the 46th anniversary of the research facility on Friday (July 5).

In his address, ITRI president Edwin Liu (劉文雄) noted that developing market-oriented technologies has been the priority of the not-for-profit institution over the past year, reported the Central News Agency (CNA).

Examples include an environmentally friendly adhesive made without the use of toxic chemicals. The invention has been patented in Taiwan and Japan, and furniture companies have expressed interest in commercializing the product, Liu added.

In its bid to link global trends, ITRI has collaborated with Nvidia on artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles and has introduced equipment and precision medicine know-how from multinational pharmaceutical Merck, the report said.

The event featured an exhibition of ITRI innovations, including a motor driver which helped propel local business Asaiiler to its status as the leading ceiling fan company in Taiwan.

Economic Minister Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津), in recognition of ITRI’s effort to drive industry progress, said he believes the institute can play a significant role in bringing about the next economic miracle for Taiwan, wrote CNA.

Also attending the event was William Brent Christensen, director of the American Institute in Taiwan, who commended Taiwan’s action to protect intellectual property and commercial secrets. Closer cooperation between the U.S. and Taiwan can be expected in the areas of smart machinery, medical technology, and circular economy, CNA quoted the official as saying.