TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan is a model worth emulating for its cyber defense and anti-hacking capabilities, American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen said Friday (July 5).

Speaking at the Taiwan Internet Governance Forum, the United States chief representative pointed out how Taiwan realized five years ago how basic telecom equipment from China harbored potential security risks, the Central News Agency reported.

With 5G playing a vital role in the development of Artificial Intelligence and self-driving cars, the U.S. and its allies were worried that if it controlled the basic technology, China could extract key data and even provoke paralysis on the Internet, Christensen said.

Taiwan was the first to understand the nature of the threat, banning the use of basic telecom equipment from China in a move which deserved to be imitated in the present, the AIT director added.

He identified fake news as the other major threat emerging from the Internet. The tactic was likely to intensify divisions in society and to create distrust of the basic elements of democracy, Christensen said.

He concluded by expressing confidence in Taiwan’s ability to resolve the issues stemming from the threats, according to CNA.