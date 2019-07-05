TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A year after releasing an amazing time-lapse video of several gorgeous places in Taiwan, a Danish photographer on Thursday (July 4) uploaded a sequel video as his "gift to Taiwan."
A photographer and IT consultant, 44-year-old Henrik Matzen, has traveled back and forth to Taiwan for 14 years now, each time staying for several months to work and meet with his Taiwanese friends and colleagues. Matzen says that this video "A Taste of Taiwan II" is a sequel to his previous video titled "A Taste of Taiwan," which was released last year.
Matzen says that his latest work was shot over the course of 12 months as he traveled between Denmark and Taiwan several times. In April of this year, he and his business partner Jonas Høholt, also from Denmark, came to Taiwan for 10 days to shoot the final scenes together.
Time-lapse videos are constructed from thousands of images taken together over an extended period of time at set intervals and then linked together in sequence. In this case, 25,000 images Matzen and his partner selected from an original pool of 100,000 photos to create a time-lapse video that lasts two minutes and six seconds.
Matzen said that much of the expenses were paid out his own pocket, but he would like to thank the Taiwan Tourism Bureau and EVA Air for helping to fund the critical, final 10 days of the project. Matzen credited Høholt's "amazing hyperlapse skills" and said that this is his "second and final gift to Taiwan, the Taiwan Tourism Bureau, and Eva Air."
Matzen and Høholt manage a company called "FIRSTLAPSE," which specializes in professional time-lapse photography. The following are the locations shown in the video in order of appearance:
00:00 - 00:04 - Hehuan Shan Mountain
00:04 - 00:06 - Nantou
00:06 - 00:10 - QingJing Farm
00:10 - 00:12 - Sun Moon Lake
00:12 - 00:15 - QingJing Farm
00:15 - 00:18 - Kaohsiung Fo Guang Shan Temple
00:18 - 00:25 - Jiufen
00:25 - 00:28 - Nantou Camp Ground
00:28 - 00:32 - Yingge Ceramics Park
00:32 - 00:36 - Tainan Salt Field
00:36 - 00:43 - Keelung Harbour
00:43 - 00:48 - Tainan City View
00:48 - 00:51 - Taichung City Skyview from private rooftop
00:52 - 00:55 - Kaohsiung Pier2 Art District
00:55 - 01:00 - Kaohsiung EDA World Day to Night
01:00 - 01:03 - Kaohsiung Grand Hotel Day to Night
01:03 - 01:06 - Kaohsiung Street w/Golden Moon Rise
01:06 - 01:12 - Taipei Ximending feat. Elvy Tang/精翎 唐明翎 Day to Night
01:13 - 01:17 - Taipei Lin An Tai feat. Elvy Tang/精翎 唐明翎
01:17 - 01:20 - Taichung Rainbow Village
01:20 - 01:23 - Taipei Dalongdong Baoan Temple
01:24 - 01:27 - Taipei Xiangshan Alley w/Taipei 101 view
01:27 - 01:30 - Tainan Chimei Museum
01:30 - 01:32 - Taipei Tamsuei
01:32 - 01:35 - Taipei Xinyi
01:35 - 01:38 - Taipei City View from Shangri-La Hotel Rooftop
01:38 - 01:40 - Taipei DaDaoCheng
01:40 - 01:42 - Taipei Neihu
01:42 - 01:44 - Taipei Ximending
01:44 - 01:44 - Kaohsiung City View from Indigo Skybar Hotel
01:45 - 01:45 - Kaohsiung 85 Building View from Indigo Skybar Hotel
01:46 - 01:46 - Keelung Harbor
01:47 - 01:47 - Taichung City View from Millennium Hotel Skybar
01:47 - 01:47 - Taichung City Skyview from private rooftop
01:47 - 01:47 - Taipei Neihu Miramar
01:48 - 01:50 - Kaohsiung Pier 22
01:50 - 01:57 - Taichung Fengchia Night Market
01:57 - 02:03 - Hualien Qingshui Cliff