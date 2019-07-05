TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A year after releasing an amazing time-lapse video of several gorgeous places in Taiwan, a Danish photographer on Thursday (July 4) uploaded a sequel video as his "gift to Taiwan."

A photographer and IT consultant, 44-year-old Henrik Matzen, has traveled back and forth to Taiwan for 14 years now, each time staying for several months to work and meet with his Taiwanese friends and colleagues. Matzen says that this video "A Taste of Taiwan II" is a sequel to his previous video titled "A Taste of Taiwan," which was released last year.

Matzen says that his latest work was shot over the course of 12 months as he traveled between Denmark and Taiwan several times. In April of this year, he and his business partner Jonas Høholt, also from Denmark, came to Taiwan for 10 days to shoot the final scenes together.

Time-lapse videos are constructed from thousands of images taken together over an extended period of time at set intervals and then linked together in sequence. In this case, 25,000 images Matzen and his partner selected from an original pool of 100,000 photos to create a time-lapse video that lasts two minutes and six seconds.

Matzen said that much of the expenses were paid out his own pocket, but he would like to thank the Taiwan Tourism Bureau and EVA Air for helping to fund the critical, final 10 days of the project. Matzen credited Høholt's "amazing hyperlapse skills" and said that this is his "second and final gift to Taiwan, the Taiwan Tourism Bureau, and Eva Air."

Matzen and Høholt manage a company called "FIRSTLAPSE," which specializes in professional time-lapse photography. The following are the locations shown in the video in order of appearance:

00:00 - 00:04 - Hehuan Shan Mountain

00:04 - 00:06 - Nantou

00:06 - 00:10 - QingJing Farm

00:10 - 00:12 - Sun Moon Lake

00:12 - 00:15 - QingJing Farm

00:15 - 00:18 - Kaohsiung Fo Guang Shan Temple

00:18 - 00:25 - Jiufen

00:25 - 00:28 - Nantou Camp Ground

00:28 - 00:32 - Yingge Ceramics Park

00:32 - 00:36 - Tainan Salt Field

00:36 - 00:43 - Keelung Harbour

00:43 - 00:48 - Tainan City View

00:48 - 00:51 - Taichung City Skyview from private rooftop

00:52 - 00:55 - Kaohsiung Pier2 Art District

00:55 - 01:00 - Kaohsiung EDA World Day to Night

01:00 - 01:03 - Kaohsiung Grand Hotel Day to Night

01:03 - 01:06 - Kaohsiung Street w/Golden Moon Rise

01:06 - 01:12 - Taipei Ximending feat. Elvy Tang/精翎 唐明翎 Day to Night

01:13 - 01:17 - Taipei Lin An Tai feat. Elvy Tang/精翎 唐明翎

01:17 - 01:20 - Taichung Rainbow Village

01:20 - 01:23 - Taipei Dalongdong Baoan Temple

01:24 - 01:27 - Taipei Xiangshan Alley w/Taipei 101 view

01:27 - 01:30 - Tainan Chimei Museum

01:30 - 01:32 - Taipei Tamsuei

01:32 - 01:35 - Taipei Xinyi

01:35 - 01:38 - Taipei City View from Shangri-La Hotel Rooftop

01:38 - 01:40 - Taipei DaDaoCheng

01:40 - 01:42 - Taipei Neihu

01:42 - 01:44 - Taipei Ximending

01:44 - 01:44 - Kaohsiung City View from Indigo Skybar Hotel

01:45 - 01:45 - Kaohsiung 85 Building View from Indigo Skybar Hotel

01:46 - 01:46 - Keelung Harbor

01:47 - 01:47 - Taichung City View from Millennium Hotel Skybar

01:47 - 01:47 - Taichung City Skyview from private rooftop

01:47 - 01:47 - Taipei Neihu Miramar

01:48 - 01:50 - Kaohsiung Pier 22

01:50 - 01:57 - Taichung Fengchia Night Market

01:57 - 02:03 - Hualien Qingshui Cliff