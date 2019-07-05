London, July 4 (CNA) Taiwanese tennis ace Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and her Czech partner Barbora Strýcová gained their first win in the women's doubles tournament at Wimbledon on Thursday.



The third-seeded Hsieh-Strýcová duo knocked out Mona Barthel of Germany and Xenia Knoll of Switzerland 6-2, 6-1 in two straight sets.



Hsieh opened the match with her usual strong serves. In the first set, Hsieh and Strýcová allowed their opponents two games before beating them 6-2, registering an 80 percent first-serve success rate.



In the second set, the Taiwan-Czech pair kept up the pressure on Barthel and Knoll and cruised to a 6-1 victory.



The performance earned Hsieh and Strýcová their first win at Wimbledon, which was achieved in just one hour. Their next match will be against Swiss Viktorija Golubic and Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova on Saturday.



Last Sunday, the Hsieh- Strýcová duo won the women's doubles title at the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham Sunday to take home a prize of US$50,080 each.



It was the third title of the season for the pair, following the 2019 Dubai Tennis Championships in February and the Mutua Madrid Open in May.