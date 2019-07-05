TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – American tech company Apple removed 634 applications from its app store from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2018, at the request of 11 countries, according to its latest transparency report released on Tuesday (July 2).

China submitted 56 take-down requests, the most of any country, specifying 626 apps in total. The report shows that Apple removed 517 of these, most of which were associated with pornography and gambling, CNET said.

The company did not provide the full details about the apps that were shelved, though, reported Digital Information World. Countries making requests also cited reasons such as copyright infringement, privacy violations, and illegal content.

China has also increased its requests for customer information, asking for data from 137,595 Apple devices and information from 7,154 accounts in the second half of 2018 alone, the report indicates. Liberty Times reports that these requests were made mainly due to financial fraud investigations.

The transparency report provides insights into how frequently governments and private parties seek to obtain customer data. Apple received 29,183 device requests in the second half of 2018, reported CNET.