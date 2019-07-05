TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Centering around the motif of light, an exhibition that discusses faith, care, and cultural inheritance on the island of Taiwan kicked off at the country's embassy to the Vatican on Wednesday (July 3).

The exhibition reflects the diversity of contemporary art in Taiwan, ranging from Christianity to traditional cultures to a global vision, said Lin Chi-ming (林志明), director of the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts (NTMFA), at the opening ceremony.

The exhibition is part of a collaboration between Art Bank Taiwan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). Similar to the U.S.’s Art in Embassies project, the program's aim is to incorporate Taiwan’s art and culture in diplomatic activities, according to Lin.

The director said he looks forward to seeing further cultural exchanges between Taiwan and the Vatican so that Taiwanese art can continue to shine on the international stage.

Twenty-three artworks created by twenty-one contemporary Taiwanese artists are on display at the exhibition, called The Light of the World, from July 3 to April 30, 2020.

Matthew Lee (李世明), Taiwan’s ambassador to the Holy See, remarked that the idea of cultural encounters promoted by Pope Francis had been a major source of inspiration during the organization of the exhibition, which took two years of planning and preparation.

Lee said he hopes the exhibition, the first of its kind at the embassy, would serve as a “bridge” between Taiwan and the Vatican that fosters deeper friendship and mutual trust.

Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, president of the Pontifical Council for Culture, and other Taiwanese and Vatican officials took part in the opening ceremony, the embassy said. The cardinal gave a blessing to the exhibition in Latin.

Managed by the NTMFA and affiliated with the Ministry of Culture (MOC), Art Bank Taiwan has collaborated with MOFA since 2017 to hold exhibitions in Taiwan’s foreign embassies and representative offices. These exhibitions have provided opportunities for Taiwanese artists to exhibit their artworks and connect with art institutes in other countries, said MOC.

▶︎ The exhibition, The Light of the World (Source: MOC)