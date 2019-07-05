TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – It has been reported that Japan’s 7-11 convenience store chain launched a quick pay application for smart phones in July, which was promptly exploited by hackers, jeopardizing user financial information.

Within days of the “7-pay” app’s launch, hackers discovered a way to exploit the application. According to July 5 reports, around 900 user’s have had their financial data compromised, and approximately JPY55 million (US$ 510,000) has been stolen.

The app was launched on July 1, and allowed customers to may for items in 7-11 by swiping their phone, which would automatically deduct money from a linked bank account. User’s created a “7-ID” which stored their bank account information on the phone.

On Wednesday (July 3) several Japanese citizens posted messages on Twitter declaring that their 7-ID passwords had been tampered with. One user reported that nearly JPY60,000 (US$500) had been deducted from his bank account through the application, reports IT Home.

By July 4, 7-11 had shut down all payments through the app, and suspended all new user applications for the 7-pay system. According to reports, the system’s password reset function was able to be easily exploited by hackers.

IT Home reports that the reset password function only require someone’s mobile phone number, birthday, and any valid email address. By securing the most basic information of users, hackers were able to hijack the 7-ID account of users and obtain their bank account information.

What’s more, if users did not initially enter their birthday information, the system automatically assigned a date of Jan. 1, 2019 to the user, making it that much easier for fraudsters to obtain access to their accounts.

Sankei Shimbun has reported that two Chinese suspects have been arrested in Tokyo’s Shinjuku neighborhood after they suspiciously spent over JPY200,000 (US$1,850) on electronic cigarettes using 7-Pay.