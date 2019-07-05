Taiwan rises to No.1 in Asia for masturbation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- More Taiwanese have experience self-pleasuring and report the highest frequency self-stimulation in Asia, according to a report by a Japanese manufacturer of "hygienic sexual wellness items" TENGA.

In its "2019 Self-Pleasure Global Report," 80 percent of Taiwanese surveyed reported having manually stimulated themselves, surpassing South Korea (76 percent), Japan (76 percent), and China (73 percent). The country with the highest percentage of respondents reporting experience with self-stimulation in the world was Spain at 93 percent.

Taiwanese also lead the pack in Asia in terms of frequency of self-pleasuring sessions with an average of 51 percent engaging in the act at least once a week. Japan came in second at 48 percent, followed by China (45 percent), and South Korea (43 percent), while the UK leads the world at 61 percent.



List of countries which masturbate most. (Screenshot from TENGA report)

Respondents in each country reported different kinds of sexual fantasies while self-stimulating. Taiwanese mainly prefer movie stars and TV celebrities, such as Taiwanese actress Lin Chi-ling (林志玲) and American actor Tom Cruise as the objects of their fantasies.

South Koreans preferred to fantasize about adult film stars, while Japanese males had a proclivity for anime characters. When Taiwanese were asked about the music they prefer to listen to while having sex, many listed Taiwanese rock band Mayday (五月天) and Taiwanese crooner Jay Chou (周杰倫).

Data from the survey shows that Taiwanese begin manually stimulating at an average age of 16.5, down 0.4 years from last year. The lowest average age to have a first experience with self-stimulation in the survey is Japan, at age 13.8, a drop of .08 years from last year's report.



List of frequency of masturbation worldwide. (Screenshot from TENGA)

In general, the clear majority of men (50 percent) in the survey found sex to be more pleasurable than self-stimulation. Slightly more women preferred self-pleasure (37 percent), closely followed by sex (33 percent), and both (30 percent).

The survey was carried out on 10,000 men and women between the ages of 18 and 54 in nine countries, including the U.S., UK, Germany, France, Spain, Japan, China, South Korea, and Taiwan. The report claims to differentiate itself from other studies on manual stimulation and sexual behaviors by also exploring "the connection between pleasure – from oneself and during sex – and its impact on physical, emotional, and societal well-being."