Rooster becomes defendant in French trial

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A rooster named Maurice was put on trial for disturbing a neighbor with his noisy crowing on Thursday (July 4) in Saint-Pierre-d'Oléron, a village on the French island Oléron.

The plaintiff has reportedly been complaining to Corinne Fesseau, the owner of the defendant, and asking her to keep the bird quiet since April 2017. However, Fesseau said that the plaintiff usually lives in the city and only visits Saint-Pierre-d'Oléron a few times per year, reports CNN.

"I've lived here for 35 years, it's never bothered anyone," said Fesseau. "I hope these people will understand the meaning of rurality."

Unable to reach an agreement, Fesseau’s neighbor took the case to court, accusing Maurice of noise pollution. Fesseau said that the rooster is not only a national symbol of France, but it is also an indication of the polarization between urban and rural areas and that living in the countryside means tolerating rooster crowing.

"I want to protect all the roosters in France," added Fesseau. She has received over 120,000 online petitions to save Maurice. When Fesseau showed up at the court on Maurice’s behalf, she was met by several people who had brought their own roosters in a show of support.

Saint-Pierre-d'Oléron Mayor Christophe Sueur told CNN that the case reveals a deeper issue in contemporary society. “We no longer tolerate each other," he said.

The mayor also said that the traditional sounds of the countryside should be protected. "Here, we can hear songs of turtledoves, the sound of seagulls, tractors, that's what makes the beauty of our island too. The soundscape is very important and it is part of what contributes to the charm of our landscape," CNN quoted him as saying.

Magali Richaud, a lawyer specializing in animal law, pointed out that this kind of dispute is common. While a plaintiff might receive compensation from an animal owner upon winning a lawsuit, the court cannot order the destruction of living property, she told the news agency.

The verdict is scheduled for September 5. Regardless of the court's decision, we can all rest assured that Maurice will live to tell other chickens about the tale.