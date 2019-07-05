BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 79 327 65 111 .339 Devers Bos 84 332 66 110 .331 TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317 Alberto Bal 71 263 22 83 .316 Polanco Min 82 342 56 107 .313 Brantley Hou 82 323 42 100 .310 Merrifield KC 88 370 61 114 .308 Andrus Tex 76 315 48 97 .308 Moncada ChW 77 299 47 91 .304 MCabrera Det 77 274 21 83 .303 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Encarnacion, New York, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; Bregman, Houston, 23; Soler, Kansas City, 23; MChapman, Oakland, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; 4 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 63; Abreu, Chicago, 63; LeMahieu, New York, 63; Trout, Los Angeles, 62; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Bogaerts, Boston, 59; Devers, Boston, 59; Soler, Kansas City, 58; GSanchez, New York, 57; Encarnacion, New York, 56.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 11-2; Lynn, Texas, 11-4; German, New York, 10-2; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-7; Workman, Boston, 8-1; 2 tied at 8-3.