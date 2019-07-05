People stand in the dark as they stop to view a total solar eclipse in Chascomus, Argentina, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Tens of thousands of tourists and
Revelers unfurl a rainbow banner during the gay pride parade in Mexico City, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Rainbow flags and umbrellas swayed and music pou
Participants walk during the annual gay pride parade in Lima, Peru, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Tens of thousands of people turned out for Saturday's gay
Women, one dressed as Princess Sun, and the other as Princess Moon, embrace as they arrive to take part in a photo session, a day before a total solar
A cross marks a handmade memorial on the banks of the Rio Grande, where many migrants have lost their lives while trying to cross, in Matamoros, Mexic
Brazil's Willian is silhouetted against the pitch during a training session in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Monday, July 1, 2019. Brazil and its coach Tite
A youth stands by the border fence that separates Mexico from the United States, near a makeshift memorial for migrants who have died during their jou
Migrants wait for the departure of a northbound freight train, in Salto del Agua, Mexico, in this Monday, June 24, 2019 photo, published on June 27. T
Puerto Rican singer Ileana Cabra, also known has iLe, poses for a portrait inside the Ruth Fernandez Cultural House in San Juan, Puerto Rico in this M
Women wearing Panamanian traditional dress rest under a tree near Fort San Lorenzo, on a bluff overlooking the mouth of the Chagres River, on Panama's
Argentina's Lionel Messi stands on the pitch after a 2-0 defeat by Brazil in a Copa America semifinal soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Hor
A reveler dressed as a Mexican "catrina" participates in the gay pride parade in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, June 30, 2019. Thousands paraded during the
Peru soccer fans celebrate their team's 3-0 victory over Chile at the end of a Copa America semifinal soccer match, in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, July 3,
A performer flies a rainbow banner during the gay pride parade, in Mexico City, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Same-sex civil unions have been legal in Mexi
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador arrives at a rally to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his election, in Mexico City's main square,
Peru players celebrate their Copa America semifinal match victory over Chile, at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Detained migrants huddle together in a storage room at the back of the Azteca Hotel where they tried to hide from Mexican immigration agents conductin
The moon passes in front of the setting sun during a total solar eclipse in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Chile and Argentina were t
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.
Tens of thousands of tourists and locals gaped skyward as a total eclipse of the sun darkened the heavens over Chile and Argentina.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador marked the anniversary of his election victory amid some strange contradictions: The leftist leader is more fiscally conservative than any of his predecessors since the 1950s, he has cut the size of government dramatically and he is more openly religious than most Mexican presidents in recent memory.
Elsewhere in Mexico, about 100 soldiers and immigration agents detained dozens of migrants hitching a ride on a freight train in the southern state of Chiapas as part of the government's crackdown on the flood of migrants.
After being counted out by most, Peru pulled off a stunning comeback in the Copa América soccer tournament by beating two-time defending champion Chile and advancing to the final against Brazil. The Brazilians got into the title match by knocking out Argentina, leaving superstar Lionel Messi still without any trophies in his national team play.
Huge crowds turned out for gay pride celebrations in Mexico City, Bogota, Colombia, and Lima, Peru.
