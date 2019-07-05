TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Lee Cheng-han (李承翰), the police officer who was mortally wounded while trying to restrain a berserk passenger on a Taiwan train on Wednesday (July 3), was an only child who graduated at the top of his class with honors at the police academy.

On Wednesday (July 3) the 24-year-old railway police officer boarded a TRA Tze-Chiang Limited Express (自強號) train to help restrain a 54-year-old man surnamed Cheng (鄭) who had become agitated after being confronted for not buying a ticket. When Lee arrived on the scene, Cheng had become inexplicably enraged over the seemingly minor incident and was waving a knife.

In order to ensure the safety of passengers and staff on the train, Lee selflessly stepped forward and tried to subdue the berserk Cheng. In the ensuing struggle, Lee suffered a 5-cm-long gash to the upper abdomen.

According to the hospital, Lee underwent several hours of emergency surgery that did not end until 4 a.m. on Thursday morning (July 4). Lee was then sent to the intensive care unit, where he later succumbed to his wounds and was declared dead at 8:27 a.m. on Thursday, reported CNA.

Chen Shun-han (陳順和), director of the Kaohsiung branch of the Railway Police Bureau, told CNA that Lee was a native of Chiayi City and graduated at the top of his class from the police academy in 2014. Chun said that Lee had performed very well and was praised by his colleagues over the nearly five years he served at the Chiayi Police Station.