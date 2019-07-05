TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said on Thursday (July 4) that Beijing’s saber-rattling will not curb Taiwan’s democracy and national sovereignty.

Tsai had given an interview to the Taiwan-based Global News, and the video was released on Thursday evening. Speaking of her government’s cross-strait policy, Tsai said the administration continues to prioritize a stable relationship with China.

Taiwan does not provoke Beijing, but the country is determined to safeguard its democracy, freedom, and sovereignty, she said. Coercion will not move the determination of Taiwan’s people, added Tsai, urging China not to “misjudge” the situation.

The U.S., plus other democratic and smaller countries in the region, are watching closely to see if Taiwan can preserve its democratic system and way of life while facing pressure from China, said Tsai.

“We [Taiwan] are not just one side of the Taiwan Strait, we are a contributor to the region’s peace and stability,” said Tsai, stressing the importance of securing the country through improving its defense capabilities.

Freedom, democracy, and human rights are the fundamental values of Taiwan’s people, said Tsai. The president remains optimistic these values will be upheld, even though some potential presidential candidates prioritize economic development over democracy.

“Can you keep money in your pocket if you do not have democracy and freedom?” Tsai asked. Every economy has social problems, but if there is no democratic mechanism to solve those conflicts, economic development will eventually slacken, she said.

Tsai will embark on her seventh foreign visit on July 11, traveling to four Caribbean allies via the U.S. During the 12-day trip, Tsai and her delegation will stay in the U.S. for four nights as “layovers.”

The president’s itinerary on the U.S. territory is undisclosed as of now. Even so, Tsai said she expects to meet with U.S. lawmakers, think-tank scholars, as well as Taiwanese communities in the U.S.