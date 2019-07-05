TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan-based carrier StarLux Airlines (星宇航空), which is expected to operate its first flight in January 2020, has received approval on 11 regular scheduled routes and 2 charter routes from the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, UDN reports.

The regular scheduled routes include eight from Taoyuan (TPE) to airports in Japan: Okinawa (OKA), Osaka (KIX), Fukuoka (FUK), Sendai (SDJ), Sapporo (CTS), Hakodate (HKD), Nagoya (NGO), and Tokyo Narita (NRT), and three routes from Taoyuan to airports in Thailand, including Bangkok (BKK), Chiang Mai (CNX), and Phuket (HKT), and the charter routes include those linking Taichung (RMQ) to Tokyo Narita and Osaka.



The airline is also awaiting approval for routes to Vietnam.

StarLux spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) stated that “everything is going according to the plan,” reported UDN. In mid-June, Nieh had told the press that, due to a limited number of available aircraft, the carrier would first focus on Southeast Asian routes.



Southeast Asia is a popular destination for Taiwanese tourists and business travelers.