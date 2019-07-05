TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After a lethal knife attack took the life of a young police officer, the wife of the suspect cried dramatically for cameras on Thursday (July 4) and apologized saying her husband is "honest to a fault" and had not taken his medication for a long period of time.
On Wednesday (July 3) a 25-year-old police officer surnamed Lee (李) boarded a TRA Tze-Chiang Limited Express (自強號) train to help restrain a 54-year-old man surnamed Cheng (鄭) who had become agitated after being confronted for not buying a ticket. When Lee arrived on the scene, Cheng had become inexplicably enraged over the seemingly minor incident and was waving a knife.
In order to ensure the safety of passengers and staff on the train, Lee selflessly stepped forward and tried to subdue the berserk Cheng. In the ensuing struggle, Lee suffered a 5-cm-long gash to the upper abdomen.
According to the hospital, Lee underwent several hours of emergency surgery that did not end until 4 a.m. on Thursday morning (July 4). Lee was then sent to the intensive care unit, where he later succumbed to his wounds and was declared dead at 8:27 a.m. on Thursday, reported CNA.
When media interviewed Cheng's wife that day, she fell to her knees and began to sob profusely and said, "I am sorry for the police officer, I feel much pain." She then said in Taiwanese dialect that her husband is "honest to a fault" (古意) and that he "suffered a lot of financial problems, had not taken his medicine in a long time, and it was his illness that made him like this."
She then held up a copy of his prescription as her hands trembled and said:
"He hasn't taken his medicine for a long time. I didn't know he would have an attack. It's because he has two children in college, the house is rented, he doesn't make much money from his job, that he has been under a lot of stress and hasn't taken his medication. It is only because of the illness that he would act like this. When I ask him if he had received the money, he would always say don't ask about it. I don't know either."