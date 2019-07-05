TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After a lethal knife attack took the life of a young police officer, the wife of the suspect cried dramatically for cameras on Thursday (July 4) and apologized saying her husband is "honest to a fault" and had not taken his medication for a long period of time.

On Wednesday (July 3) a 25-year-old police officer surnamed Lee (李) boarded a TRA Tze-Chiang Limited Express (自強號) train to help restrain a 54-year-old man surnamed Cheng (鄭) who had become agitated after being confronted for not buying a ticket. When Lee arrived on the scene, Cheng had become inexplicably enraged over the seemingly minor incident and was waving a knife.

In order to ensure the safety of passengers and staff on the train, Lee selflessly stepped forward and tried to subdue the berserk Cheng. In the ensuing struggle, Lee suffered a 5-cm-long gash to the upper abdomen.

According to the hospital, Lee underwent several hours of emergency surgery that did not end until 4 a.m. on Thursday morning (July 4). Lee was then sent to the intensive care unit, where he later succumbed to his wounds and was declared dead at 8:27 a.m. on Thursday, reported CNA.

When media interviewed Cheng's wife that day, she fell to her knees and began to sob profusely and said, "I am sorry for the police officer, I feel much pain." She then said in Taiwanese dialect that her husband is "honest to a fault" (古意) and that he "suffered a lot of financial problems, had not taken his medicine in a long time, and it was his illness that made him like this."

She then held up a copy of his prescription as her hands trembled and said: