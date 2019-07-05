TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Chinese submarine has been spotted by a ferry during a routine passage from the Matsu Islands to Keelung.

The submarine was seen at around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday (July 4). The first sailor onboard the Taima Star (台馬之星) ferry to catch a glimpse of the sub said he thought his eyes were playing tricks on him, reports the Liberty Times (LTN).

The nationality of the submarine was not clearly marked, but it was later confirmed as being of Chinese origin. It was moving in a northeasterly direction, heading toward China’s Zhejiang Province, says the news agency.

This is the first time that a Chinese submarine has been seen by anyone on the ship, said Liu San-kuang (劉三光), president of Taima Star operator Shinhwa (新華). The ferry has been plying this route since 2015.

The vessel sighted is speculated to be a Type 039 submarine used by the People's Liberation Army, according to LTN. The diesel-electric Type 039 was first released in 1994, has a maximum depth of 300 meters, and is capable of carrying Yu-4 torpedoes, YJ-8 anti-ship missiles, and naval mines.