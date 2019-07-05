  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/07/05 09:44
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 79 327 65 111 .339
Devers Bos 83 329 64 108 .328
TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317
Alberto Bal 71 263 22 83 .316
Polanco Min 82 342 56 107 .313
Brantley Hou 82 323 42 100 .310
Merrifield KC 88 370 61 114 .308
Andrus Tex 75 310 47 95 .306
Moncada ChW 77 299 47 91 .304
MCabrera Det 77 274 21 83 .303
Home Runs

Encarnacion, New York, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; GSanchez, New York, 24; Bregman, Houston, 23; Soler, Kansas City, 23; MChapman, Oakland, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; 4 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 63; Abreu, Chicago, 63; LeMahieu, New York, 63; Trout, Los Angeles, 61; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Soler, Kansas City, 58; Bogaerts, Boston, 58; Devers, Boston, 58; GSanchez, New York, 57; Encarnacion, New York, 56.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 11-2; German, New York, 10-2; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-4; Lynn, Texas, 10-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-7; Cashner, Baltimore, 8-3; Fiers, Oakland, 8-3.