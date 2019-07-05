Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Cleveland 010 010 600—8 12 1 Kansas City 003 000 001—4 7 1

Plesac, Cole (3), Clippard (5), Cimber (6), Wittgren (9) and Plawecki; Bailey, Hill (6), J.Lopez (7), Peralta (7), Newberry (8), Kennedy (9) and Gallagher. W_Cimber 4-2. L_J.Lopez 1-7. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez 2 (7). Kansas City, Gallagher (1).

___

Detroit 000 125 111—11 15 0 Chicago 000 202 100— 5 13 2

Boyd, Hardy (6), Farmer (7), Stumpf (8), Greene (9) and J.Hicks; R.Lopez, Minaya (6), Fry (7), Herrera (8), Osich (9) and McCann. W_Boyd 6-6. L_R.Lopez 4-8. HRs_Detroit, Cabrera (5), Goodrum (7), Candelario (4). Chicago, Rondon (3), Jimenez (15).

___

Minnesota 100 010 000—2 11 0 Oakland 000 120 04x—7 12 1

Berrios, Littell (6), May (7), Morin (8) and J.Castro; T.Anderson, Wang (5), Trivino (8), Soria (9) and Herrmann. W_Wang 1-0. L_Berrios 8-5. HRs_Oakland, Semien 2 (13).

___

New York 002 000 100 5—8 8 0 Tampa Bay 100 000 002 1—4 9 0

(10 innings)

Happ, Ottavino (6), Kahnle (7), Britton (8), A.Chapman (9), Cessa (10), Hale (10) and G.Sanchez; Chirinos, Faria (8), Kittredge (9), Drake (10), Pagan (10), Kolarek (10) and d'Arnaud. W_A.Chapman 2-1. L_Drake 0-1. Sv_Hale (2). HRs_New York, Encarnacion (4), Sanchez (24).

___

INTERLEAGUE St. Louis 001 200 200—5 10 0 Seattle 102 100 000—4 10 0

Wacha, Ponce de Leon (4), Gant (7), Miller (8), C.Martinez (9) and Wieters; Carasiti, Milone (2), Festa (7), Gearrin (7), Altavilla (9) and Nola. W_Ponce de Leon 1-0. L_Milone 1-3. Sv_C.Martinez (3). HRs_St. Louis, Wieters (5), Fowler (9). Seattle, Crawford (4), Beckham (14).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Miami 110 000 000—2 10 1 Washington 010 112 00x—5 8 1

E.Hernandez, J.Garcia (5), Conley (6), Brigham (7) and Alfaro; A.Sanchez, Rainey (7), Suero (8), Venters (8), Ja.Guerra (8), Rodney (9) and Suzuki. W_A.Sanchez 5-6. L_E.Hernandez 1-3. Sv_Rodney (2). HRs_Miami, Rojas (1). Washington, Suzuki (10), Rendon (20).

___

Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 2 0 Cincinnati 100 000 00x—1 8 0

Woodruff, Burnes (7), Claudio (7), Ju.Guerra (8) and Grandal; Castillo, R.Iglesias (9) and Casali. W_Castillo 8-3. L_Woodruff 10-3. Sv_R.Iglesias (16).

___

Chicago 112 052 000—11 15 1 Pittsburgh 021 000 000— 3 6 0

Quintana, Chatwood (8), Cishek (9) and Contreras; Lyles, Holmes (5), Stratton (7) and E.Diaz. W_Quintana 6-7. L_Lyles 5-5. HRs_Chicago, Contreras (18), Almora Jr. (8), Bryant (17), Garcia (1).