|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|56
|29
|.659
|—
|Tampa Bay
|50
|38
|.568
|7½
|Boston
|45
|41
|.523
|11½
|Toronto
|33
|54
|.379
|24
|Baltimore
|25
|61
|.291
|31½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|54
|32
|.628
|—
|Cleveland
|48
|38
|.558
|6
|Chicago
|41
|43
|.488
|12
|Detroit
|28
|54
|.341
|24
|Kansas City
|29
|59
|.330
|26
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|55
|32
|.632
|—
|Oakland
|48
|40
|.545
|7½
|Texas
|46
|40
|.535
|8½
|Los Angeles
|44
|43
|.506
|11
|Seattle
|38
|53
|.418
|19
___
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 5, 1st game
Toronto 6, Boston 3
Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 6
N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 1
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 6, 2nd game, 12 innings
Houston 4, Colorado 2
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0
Minnesota 4, Oakland 3, 12 innings
St. Louis 5, Seattle 2
|Thursday's Games
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 4
Detroit 11, Chicago White Sox 5
Oakland 7, Minnesota 2
St. Louis 5, Seattle 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Kansas City (Keller 4-9) at Washington (Voth 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 3-10) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-11), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 8-4) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5) at Tampa Bay (McKay 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 10-3), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Sampson 6-5) at Minnesota (Pineda 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 8-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-5), 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.