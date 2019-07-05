Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|010
|010
|600—8
|12
|1
|Kansas City
|003
|000
|001—4
|7
|1
Plesac, Cole (3), Clippard (5), Cimber (6), Wittgren (9) and Plawecki; Bailey, Hill (6), J.Lopez (7), Peralta (7), Newberry (8), Kennedy (9) and Gallagher. W_Cimber 4-2. L_J.Lopez 1-7. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez 2 (7). Kansas City, Gallagher (1).
___
|Detroit
|000
|125
|111—11
|15
|0
|Chicago
|000
|202
|100—
|5
|13
|2
Boyd, Hardy (6), Farmer (7), Stumpf (8), Greene (9) and Hicks; R.Lopez, Minaya (6), Fry (7), Herrera (8), Osich (9) and McCann. W_Boyd 6-6. L_R.Lopez 4-8. HRs_Detroit, Cabrera (5), Goodrum (7), Candelario (4). Chicago, Rondon (3), Jimenez (15).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|St. Louis
|001
|200
|200—5
|10
|0
|Seattle
|102
|100
|000—4
|10
|0
Wacha, Ponce de Leon (4), Gant (7), Miller (8), C.Martinez (9) and Wieters; Carasiti, Milone (2), Festa (7), Gearrin (7), Altavilla (9) and Nola. W_Ponce de Leon 1-0. L_Milone 1-3. Sv_C.Martinez (3). HRs_St. Louis, Wieters (5), Fowler (9). Seattle, Crawford (4), Beckham (14).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|110
|000
|000—2
|10
|1
|Washington
|010
|112
|00x—5
|8
|1
E.Hernandez, J.Garcia (5), Conley (6), Brigham (7) and Alfaro; A.Sanchez, Rainey (7), Suero (8), Venters (8), Ja.Guerra (8), Rodney (9) and Suzuki. W_A.Sanchez 5-6. L_E.Hernandez 1-3. Sv_Rodney (2). HRs_Miami, Rojas (1). Washington, Suzuki (10), Rendon (20).
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|00x—1
|8
|0
Woodruff, Burnes (7), Claudio (7), Ju.Guerra (8) and Grandal; Castillo, R.Iglesias (9) and Casali. W_Castillo 8-3. L_Woodruff 10-3. Sv_R.Iglesias (16).
___
|Chicago
|112
|052
|000—11
|15
|1
|Pittsburgh
|021
|000
|000—
|3
|6
|0
Quintana, Chatwood (8), Cishek (9) and Contreras; Lyles, Holmes (5), Stratton (7) and Diaz. W_Quintana 6-7. L_Lyles 5-5. HRs_Chicago, Contreras (18), Almora Jr. (8), Bryant (17), Garcia (1).