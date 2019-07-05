RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is rebutting criticism from European leaders over his commitment to the environment.

Bolsonaro said Thursday that foreign leaders have historically influenced environmental policy decisions in Brazil that are "hindering the country's progress."

He also said that he has flown over Europe twice and hadn't found "even a square kilometer of forest."

"They have no authority to discuss the environmental issue with us," the president said during a breakfast with rural lawmakers at the palace of Planalto.

Mercosur and the European Union finalized a free trade agreement last week that must now be endorsed by each signatory country's congress.

But French President Emmanuel Macron has threatened to boycott the agreement if Bolsonaro abandons the Paris climate accord, which he has previously vowed to do.