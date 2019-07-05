  1. Home
  2. World

Thursday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/05 07:07
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Detroit 000 125 111—11 15 0
Chicago 000 202 100— 5 13 2

Boyd, Hardy (6), Farmer (7), Stumpf (8), Greene (9) and Hicks; Lopez, Minaya (6), Fry (7), Herrera (8), Osich (9) and McCann. W_Boyd 6-6. L_Lopez 4-8. HRs_Detroit, Cabrera (5), Goodrum (7), Candelario (4). Chicago, Rondon (3), Jimenez (15).

___

INTERLEAGUE
St. Louis 001 200 200—5 10 0
Seattle 102 100 000—4 10 0

Wacha, Ponce de Leon (4), Gant (7), Miller (8), C.Martinez (9) and Wieters; Carasiti, Milone (2), Festa (7), Gearrin (7), Altavilla (9) and Nola. W_Ponce de Leon 1-0. L_Milone 1-3. Sv_C.Martinez (3). HRs_St. Louis, Wieters (5), Fowler (9). Seattle, Crawford (4), Beckham (14).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Miami 110 000 000—2 10 1
Washington 010 112 00x—5 8 1

E.Hernandez, J.Garcia (5), Conley (6), Brigham (7) and Alfaro; A.Sanchez, Rainey (7), Suero (8), Venters (8), Ja.Guerra (8), Rodney (9) and Suzuki. W_A.Sanchez 5-6. L_E.Hernandez 1-3. Sv_Rodney (2). HRs_Miami, Rojas (1). Washington, Suzuki (10), Rendon (20).

___

Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 2 0
Cincinnati 100 000 00x—1 8 0

Woodruff, Burnes (7), Claudio (7), Ju.Guerra (8) and Grandal; Castillo, R.Iglesias (9) and Casali. W_Castillo 8-3. L_Woodruff 10-3. Sv_R.Iglesias (16).