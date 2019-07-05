BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 78 322 64 110 .342 Devers Bos 83 329 64 108 .328 Polanco Min 81 337 56 107 .318 TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317 Alberto Bal 71 263 22 83 .316 Brantley Hou 82 323 42 100 .310 Merrifield KC 87 365 60 113 .310 Andrus Tex 75 310 47 95 .306 Moncada ChW 77 299 47 91 .304 MCabrera Det 77 274 21 83 .303 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Encarnacion, New York, 24; Bregman, Houston, 23; Soler, Kansas City, 23; GSanchez, New York, 23; MChapman, Oakland, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; 4 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 63; Abreu, Chicago, 63; Trout, Los Angeles, 61; LeMahieu, New York, 61; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Bogaerts, Boston, 58; Devers, Boston, 58; Soler, Kansas City, 57; Bregman, Houston, 55; Encarnacion, New York, 55.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 11-2; German, New York, 10-2; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-4; Lynn, Texas, 10-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-7; Cashner, Baltimore, 8-3; Fiers, Oakland, 8-3.