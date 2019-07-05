Brexit:Called Brexit a "tragedy," but said decisions must be respected — no second referendum. Believes it will have a negative impact on security policy because the European Union will have less influence overall and only one seat at the UN Security Council. A good "deal" is important, she says, because it is the foundation for future relations, nevertheless, the UK should not get special treatment. Within NATO: "We will continue to work side by side."
China:Says Europe on the whole is paying too little attention to China, although "China is attacking economically." Believes Beijing is putting on a friendly face while it cleverly and purposefully pursues its political aims. Has been critical of China's authoritarian system of government, and the monitoring and control of citizens.
Read more: Who is Ursula von der Leyen?
Eastern Europe:Says it is an important region — especially for NATO. Undertook a symbolically important trip to Romania and the Czech Republic in 2015 as defense minister. Criticized Hungary's use of teargas against refugees in 2015, saying it ignores the dignity of human life. Called for young people to support the Polish opposition in 2017.
EU:Called for a "United States of Europe" in 2011 — at the high point of the eurozone debt crisis. In 2016, she said: "When I think about my children's and grandchildren's Europe, I don't see a loose association controlled by the national interests of a few states." Believes only a strong and unified EU can protect and project its rules and values in a globalized world. She backpedaled somewhat in 2017, however: "People first want to see that Europe can successfully deal with problems on the issues of security, the climate, or common trade policies. Only then will there be trust."
EU army:Supports EU states centralizing their militaries, but believes individual countries should continue to be responsible for their own forces. Has called for an "army of Europeans" rather than an "EU army" — one that should not challenge NATO. Supports closer cooperation on questions of arms, equipment and mission coordination. "Our army of Europeans shows how we can remain trans-Atlantic while becoming more European." Believes cooperation must improve in a post-Brexit world as the UK was always considered an impediment to it.
Read more: What Ursula von der Leyen learned from Angela Merkel