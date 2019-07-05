AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
|FRIDAY, July 5
thru 14, London — tennis, Wimbledon.
London — cricket, World Cup, Pakistan vs. Bangladesh.
Egypt — football, African Cup last 16: Uganda vs. Senegal, Morocco vs. Benin.
thru 7, Blaine, Minnesota — golf, US PGA Tour, 3M Open.
thru 7, Oneida, Wisconsin — golf, US LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.
thru 7, Lahinch, Ireland — golf, European Tour, Irish Open.
|SATURDAY, July 6
thru 28, France, Belgium — cycling, Tour de France.
England — cricket, World Cup: Sri Lanka vs. India, Australia vs. South Africa.
Nice, France — football, Women's World Cup third-place match: England vs. Sweden.
Sao Paulo — football, Copa America third-place match: Argentina vs. Chile.
Egypt — football, African Cup last 16: Nigeria vs. Cameroon, Egypt vs. South Africa.
Christchurch, New Zealand — rugby, Super Rugby final: Crusaders vs. Jaguares.
Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan — boxing, Nordine Oubaali vs. Arthur Villanueva for Oubaali's WBC bantamweight title.
|SUNDAY, July 7
Lyon, France — football, Women's World Cup final: United States vs. Netherlands.
Rio de Janeiro — football, Copa America final: Brazil vs. Peru.
Chicago — football, Gold Cup final: United States vs. Mexico.
Egypt — football, African Cup last 16: Madagascar vs. DR Congo, Algeria vs. Guinea.
Hamburg — triathlon, world series.
|MONDAY, July 8
Egypt — football, African Cup last 16: Mali vs. Ivory Coast, Ghana vs. Tunisia.
|TUESDAY, July 9
Manchester, England — cricket, World Cup semifinal.
Cleveland — baseball, MLB All-Star Game.
|WEDNESDAY, July 10
Egypt — football, African Cup quarterfinals.
Sydney — rugby league, State of Origin III.
|THURSDAY, July 11
Birmingham, England — cricket, World Cup semifinal.
Egypt — football, African Cup quarterfinals.
thru 14, Silvis, Illinois — golf, US PGA Tour, John Deere Classic.
thru 14, North Berwick, Scotland — golf, European Tour, Scottish Open.
thru 14, Sylvania, Ohio — golf, US LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic.
thru 12, Monaco — athletics, Diamond League, Herculis.
|FRIDAY, July 12
Osaka, Japan — boxing, Robert Brant vs. Ryoya Murata for Brant's WBA middleweight title, Ken Shiro vs. Jonathan Taconing for Shiro's WBC light flyweight title.
Carson, California — boxing, Rey Vargas vs. Tomoki Kameda for Vargas' WBC junior featherweight title; Diego De La Hoya vs. Ronny Rios for interim WBA featherweight title.
|SATURDAY, July 13
No new major events.
|SUNDAY, July 14
London — cricket, World Cup final.
Cairo — football, African Cup semifinals.
Silverstone, England — auto racing, F1, British GP.
Toronto — auto racing, IndyCar, Indy Toronto.