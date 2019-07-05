AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, July 5

thru 14, London — tennis, Wimbledon.

London — cricket, World Cup, Pakistan vs. Bangladesh.

Egypt — football, African Cup last 16: Uganda vs. Senegal, Morocco vs. Benin.

thru 7, Blaine, Minnesota — golf, US PGA Tour, 3M Open.

thru 7, Oneida, Wisconsin — golf, US LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.

thru 7, Lahinch, Ireland — golf, European Tour, Irish Open.

SATURDAY, July 6

thru 28, France, Belgium — cycling, Tour de France.

England — cricket, World Cup: Sri Lanka vs. India, Australia vs. South Africa.

Nice, France — football, Women's World Cup third-place match: England vs. Sweden.

Sao Paulo — football, Copa America third-place match: Argentina vs. Chile.

Egypt — football, African Cup last 16: Nigeria vs. Cameroon, Egypt vs. South Africa.

Christchurch, New Zealand — rugby, Super Rugby final: Crusaders vs. Jaguares.

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan — boxing, Nordine Oubaali vs. Arthur Villanueva for Oubaali's WBC bantamweight title.

SUNDAY, July 7

Lyon, France — football, Women's World Cup final: United States vs. Netherlands.

Rio de Janeiro — football, Copa America final: Brazil vs. Peru.

Chicago — football, Gold Cup final: United States vs. Mexico.

Egypt — football, African Cup last 16: Madagascar vs. DR Congo, Algeria vs. Guinea.

Hamburg — triathlon, world series.

MONDAY, July 8

Egypt — football, African Cup last 16: Mali vs. Ivory Coast, Ghana vs. Tunisia.

TUESDAY, July 9

Manchester, England — cricket, World Cup semifinal.

Cleveland — baseball, MLB All-Star Game.

WEDNESDAY, July 10

Egypt — football, African Cup quarterfinals.

Sydney — rugby league, State of Origin III.

THURSDAY, July 11

Birmingham, England — cricket, World Cup semifinal.

Egypt — football, African Cup quarterfinals.

thru 14, Silvis, Illinois — golf, US PGA Tour, John Deere Classic.

thru 14, North Berwick, Scotland — golf, European Tour, Scottish Open.

thru 14, Sylvania, Ohio — golf, US LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic.

thru 12, Monaco — athletics, Diamond League, Herculis.

FRIDAY, July 12

Osaka, Japan — boxing, Robert Brant vs. Ryoya Murata for Brant's WBA middleweight title, Ken Shiro vs. Jonathan Taconing for Shiro's WBC light flyweight title.

Carson, California — boxing, Rey Vargas vs. Tomoki Kameda for Vargas' WBC junior featherweight title; Diego De La Hoya vs. Ronny Rios for interim WBA featherweight title.

SATURDAY, July 13

No new major events.

SUNDAY, July 14

London — cricket, World Cup final.

Cairo — football, African Cup semifinals.

Silverstone, England — auto racing, F1, British GP.

Toronto — auto racing, IndyCar, Indy Toronto.