|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|McNeil NYM
|73
|275
|38
|96
|.349
|Bellinger LAD
|84
|304
|69
|105
|.345
|Blackmon Col
|70
|304
|67
|103
|.339
|Yelich Mil
|79
|296
|66
|97
|.328
|Arenado Col
|85
|330
|61
|106
|.321
|Dahl Col
|77
|290
|55
|92
|.317
|KMarte Ari
|84
|343
|56
|107
|.312
|Rendon Was
|72
|268
|64
|83
|.310
|Bell Pit
|84
|324
|67
|100
|.309
|Freeman Atl
|86
|341
|65
|105
|.308
|Home Runs
Yelich, Milwaukee, 31; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 29; Alonso, New York, 28; Bell, Pittsburgh, 26; FReyes, San Diego, 25; Renfroe, San Diego, 25; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 24; Freeman, Atlanta, 22; JBaez, Chicago, 22; 10 tied at 20.
|Runs Batted In
Bell, Pittsburgh, 80; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 70; Arenado, Colorado, 67; Yelich, Milwaukee, 67; Freeman, Atlanta, 65; Escobar, Arizona, 65; Alonso, New York, 64; Ozuna, St. Louis, 62; 3 tied at 60.
|Pitching
Woodruff, Milwaukee, 10-2; Strasburg, Washington, 10-4; Soroka, Atlanta, 9-1; Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-2; Greinke, Arizona, 9-3; Fried, Atlanta, 9-3; JGray, Colorado, 9-5; Buehler, Los Angeles, 8-1; Marquez, Colorado, 8-3; Scherzer, Washington, 8-5.