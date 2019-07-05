  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/07/05 02:39
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
McNeil NYM 73 275 38 96 .349
Bellinger LAD 84 304 69 105 .345
Blackmon Col 70 304 67 103 .339
Yelich Mil 79 296 66 97 .328
Arenado Col 85 330 61 106 .321
Dahl Col 77 290 55 92 .317
KMarte Ari 84 343 56 107 .312
Rendon Was 72 268 64 83 .310
Bell Pit 84 324 67 100 .309
Freeman Atl 86 341 65 105 .308
Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 31; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 29; Alonso, New York, 28; Bell, Pittsburgh, 26; FReyes, San Diego, 25; Renfroe, San Diego, 25; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 24; Freeman, Atlanta, 22; JBaez, Chicago, 22; 10 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 80; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 70; Arenado, Colorado, 67; Yelich, Milwaukee, 67; Freeman, Atlanta, 65; Escobar, Arizona, 65; Alonso, New York, 64; Ozuna, St. Louis, 62; 3 tied at 60.

Pitching

Woodruff, Milwaukee, 10-2; Strasburg, Washington, 10-4; Soroka, Atlanta, 9-1; Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-2; Greinke, Arizona, 9-3; Fried, Atlanta, 9-3; JGray, Colorado, 9-5; Buehler, Los Angeles, 8-1; Marquez, Colorado, 8-3; Scherzer, Washington, 8-5.