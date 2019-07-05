LEEDS, England (AP) — It just about summed up Rashid Khan's Cricket World Cup.

Standing at midwicket, the Afghanistan allrounder was in position to gobble up a flicked shot from West Indies batsman Shai Hope — on just 5 at the time — that was well timed but unfortunately straight at a fielder.

Rashid put it down, to the amazement of Hope and the Afghanistan fielders.

Hope went on to be West Indies' top scorer with 77 in the group match Afghanistan lost by 23 runs at Headingley on Thursday, piling on the misery for Rashid in a tournament he'll be glad to put behind him.

The 20-year-old Rashid arrived in England as the jewel in the crown of Afghanistan cricket, the country's millionaire player in the Indian Premier League, and the world's top-ranked allrounder in ODIs.

This was a chance for the casual cricket fan to see a star in the making, potentially coming into his own on the global stage.

He leaves with just six wickets at an average of 69 and an economy of 5.79, and just 105 runs in nine innings.

With their best player struggling, the Afghans lost all nine group games.

___

More AP cricket: www.apnews.com/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com/sdouglas80