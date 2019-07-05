LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivian officials say police have captured an Italian crime boss linked to the Sicilian mob.

Government Minister Carlos Romero announced the arrest of Paolo Lumia on Thursday and said he would be removed from the South American country.

Lumia had been on the run from Italy since receiving a 16-year prison sentence for drug trafficking. He entered Bolivia earlier this year using the Venezuelan alias Carlos Suarez Romero.

Romero says an Interpol red notice had been issued for Lumia.

The minister also said Lumia paid Bolivian drug lords on behalf of his superiors in Italy.

He said Bolivian officials "are still conducting investigations to find out about the money."