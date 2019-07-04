PRAGUE (AP) — Romania midfielder Nicolae Stanciu has completed a transfer from Saudi Arabian team Al-Ahli to Czech champion Slavia Prague.

Slavia says 26-year-old Stanciu signed a four-year-contract.

Neither club gave financial details but Czech media reports estimated Slavia paid more than 100 million Czech crowns ($4.4 million) for the playmaker.

Stanciu previously played for Anderlecht from 2016 before moving two years later to Slavia's local archrival, Sparta Prague. He was signed by Al-Ahli at the start of this year.

Stanciu has played 31 matches for Romania, scoring 10 goals.

