BC-TEN--Wimbledon Results

LONDON (AP) — Results Thursday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Second Round

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Andrey Rublev, Russia, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

John Millman, Australia, def. Laslo Djere (31), Serbia, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1.

Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (18), Georgia, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Kei Nishikori (8), Japan, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.

Steve Johnson, United States, def. Alex de Minaur (25), Australia, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Jan-Lennard Struff (33), Germany, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (2).

Women's Singles

Second Round

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-1, 6-3.

Harriet Dart, Britain, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-1.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-3, 7-5.

Qiang Wang (15), China, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-1, 6-2.

Sloane Stephens (9), United States, def. Yafan Wang, China, 6-0, 6-2.

Petra Kvitova (6), Czech Republic, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 7-5, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

First Round

Nicolas Mahut, France and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (11), France, def. Liam Broady, Britain and Scott Clayton, Britain, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

Nicholas Monroe, United States and Mischa Zverev, Germany, def. Luke Johnson, Britain and Evan Hoyt, Britain, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

Frederik Nielsen, Denmark and Robin Haase (16), Netherlands, def. Romain Arneodo, Monaco and Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.

Fabrice Martin, France and Hugo Nys, France, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

First Round

Abigail Spears, United States and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany and Sofia Kenin, United States, 4-6, 6-0, 6-4.

Xinyun Han, China and Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, def. Madison Brengle, United States and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia and Shuko Aoyama, Japan, def. Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3).

Samantha Stosur, Australia and Shuai Zhang (5), China, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia and Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Renata Voracova, Czech Republic and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, def. Shelby Rogers, United States and Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, 4-6, 6-1, 9-7.

Alicja Rosolska, Poland and Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Vitalia Diatchenko, Russia and Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia and Maria Sakkari, Greece, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia and Lucie Hradecka (11), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.