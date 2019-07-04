BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Connecticut
|9
|4
|.692
|½
|Chicago
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|New York
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|Indiana
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|Atlanta
|2
|9
|.182
|6½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Minnesota
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Seattle
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|Los Angeles
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|Phoenix
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|Dallas
|4
|7
|.364
|3
___
|Wednesday's Games
New York 84, Seattle 83
|Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
|Friday's Games
Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Minnesota at Connecticut, 2 p.m.<