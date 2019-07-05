An artist collective from Spain will perform a live multimedia stage show based on the fairy tale "Little Red Riding Hood" this week at the 20th Taipei Children's Arts Festival currently held being in Taiwan's capital.

The Spanish collective, Insectotròpics, founded in Barcelona in 2011, showcased a segment of its show, "La Caputxeta Galactica," during a press conference Thursday.

Three performances of the show, being staged for the first time in Taiwan, will take place Friday and Saturday at the Metropolitan Hall in Taipei.

Maria Thorson, the producer of Insectotròpics, said the show is based on the "Little Red Riding Hood" fairy tale and incorporates various different styles of live performing arts, which are then mixed and shown on a big screen.

"We do live performances, mixing video, painting, music and theater together to create a live film in a way that the public can see the final mix on a big screen. The audience will also see how it's all being made live," Thorson said.

The idea of basing the performance on "Little Red Riding Hood" came about because their original work became too abstract when all the different styles of art were mixed together without a well-known storyline to hold it together, Thorson said.

"Everybody knows about 'Little Red Riding Hood,' the wolf, the grandmother and the woods. In this way, even if our performance is a bit abstract, we will manage to present the concept and more or less the storyline everyone recognizes," she said.

"Our variation of the story is for children to dream and grow with imagination and creativity," she said.

Iex, a painter in the group, said their aim is to stimulate the audience and to make them react.

"Our work wants to stimulate the audience, much like when an insect stings you, it provokes a reaction," he said.

Insectotròpics consists of actress Mar Nicolás, video artists Marta López and André Cruz, painters Xanu and Iex, musician Danio Catanuto, and producer Maria Thorson. The group is one of 24 foreign and domestic groups performing at the Taipei Children's Arts Festival this year.

The festival this year, held June 29-Aug. 4, carries the theme of "Different in Between," with the aim of embracing the differences between people and their surroundings, and to discover and affirm their own uniqueness.