U.S. and Germany slam China’s Xinjiang policies at Security Council

China says issue is internal matter

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/04 17:49
Security checkpoint in the Xinjiang town of Hotan. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – During a closed-door meeting at the United Nations Security Council, the representatives of the United States and Germany lashed out at China for its repression of the Uighur minority in Xinjiang, the Reuters news agency reported.

Diplomats at the meeting Tuesday (July 2) told Reuters that U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Jonathan Cohen accused China of mistreating the Uighurs in so-called “education training centers.”

During the heated exchange, his Chinese counterpart Ma Zhaoxu described events in Xinjiang as an internal matter no other country should interfere with.

Germany and the U.S. made “unwarranted criticisms” about the issue, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said in Beijing, adding he did not know how comments from inside a closed-door meeting at the U.N. had reached the media.

The Security Council session had been called to discuss Central Asia, but the U.S. and Germany had broached the mass internment of more than a million Uighurs and other Muslims by China, the report said.
