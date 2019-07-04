LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Day 36 of the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

West Indies has won the toss and will bat first against Afghanistan under sunny skies and on a pitch that should be good for batting.

The Windies have made two changes, with opener Evin Lewis and paceman Kemar Roach in for Sunil Ambris and Shannon Gabriel.

Afghanistan brought in Dawlat Zadran and Sayed Shirzad for Hashmatullah Shahidi and the newly retired Hamid Hassan.

Headingley is bathed in sunshine for the last match for both teams at the tournament.

Lineups:

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Ali Khil, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran, Sayed Shirzad.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

___

9:50 a.m.

Certain to finish in last place in the Cricket World Cup standings, Afghanistan can still sign off on a high note by beating West Indies for its first win of the 2019 tournament.

It is a match between the worst two teams of the group stage, with West Indies only on three points — courtesy of a win over Pakistan and a washout — and Afghanistan on 0. Neither team can progress to the semifinals.

Afghanistan won one of its six group matches in the 2015 World Cup, when the country was making its debut.

West Indies has underperformed over the past five weeks but will be looking to give 39-year-old star opener Chris Gayle a successful send-off in his last World Cup match.

___

More AP cricket: www.apnews.com/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports